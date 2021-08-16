Participants skeptical, frustrated at North Platte forum on Nebraska Public Power District's decarbonization plan

Nebraska Public Power District leaders and electric industry experts came to North Platte Monday night looking for thoughts on whether the utility should aim for “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.
They got them.
On-the-spot smartphone polling — an integral part of the three-hour meeting — revealed strong skepticism about NPPD and its purpose before the first person from the audience of about 100 took the microphone.
Two public-comment periods revealed skepticism mixed with hostility to climate-change activism, alternative energy and Sandhills frustrations with NPPD’s handling of past public meetings on its now-stalled “R-Project” transmission line.
“You had it all in your mind already of what you were going to do,” Twyla Witt of Thedford told utility CEO Tom Kent. “You’ve given this speech too many times and made it all look nice and (like) you’re following all the rules.”
Several speakers answered an Electric Power Research Institute presentation on national “decarbonization” efforts by recalling 1970s warnings that the world was facing not global warming but a new ice age.
“We’ve seen the science, and we’ve seen the science proved wrong before,” said state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.
Several spoke of the statewide importance of Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland, NPPD’s largest coal-fired power plant.
“The customers own it, not the people in California who want to close it,” said Dan Scheer of St. Paul, president of the Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District.
Larry Lindstrom of North Platte said it’s fine for NPPD board members to evaluate changing energy sources, “but I would not set a date” to accomplish a net-zero goal.
The only strongly pro-NPPD public comment came from Ronald Jones of North Platte, who chastised critics at the meeting for not recognizing the utility’s value to Nebraskans.
“We as a community do not know how efficient (it is) and how lucky we are to have Nebraska Public Power,” he said. “Do you realize we produce more electricity than we use?”
The session at North Platte Community College’s North Campus was the third of five statewide “decarbonization forums” on whether and how the utility should adjust its mix of sources for generating electricity.
The series, which began last week with Norfolk and Seward forums, continues Tuesday night in Scottsbluff and concludes Wednesday night in Kearney.
Kent reviewed a four-paragraph draft “strategic directive” that NPPD’s board will review after accounting for the forums’ comments and polls and answers to a survey on nppd.com.
“We are here to listen,” he said, echoing opening statements by NPPD Subdivision 4 board member Bill Hoyt of McCook and Tim Arlt, the utility’s vice president of corporate strategies and innovation.
The draft proposes that NPPD aim by 2050 to fully offset whatever carbon-based emissions its generating plants still produce with efficiency improvements, “lower or zero carbon emission generation resources” and other “certified offsets” for producing carbon.
But another part of the draft says the NPPD board would “review and reconsider” that goal if reaching or moving toward it “will adversely impact the district’s ability to continue to meet the board’s strategic directives concerning (power) reliability or cost competitiveness.”
The forum began with overviews by ERPI researchers Tom Reddoch and Allen Dennis of the history and interconnectedness of America’s electric grid, the evolving mix of energy sources that power it and growing business calls for “clean energy” amid climate-change concerns.
Every power source, even “clean” ones, have advantages and drawbacks power providers must consider to keep electricity safe, reliable, affordable and “environmentally responsible,” Reddoch said.
But the evening’s first round of instant polling from meeting participants found 53% saying they were “not concerned about decarbonization” and two-thirds saying NPPD was “too ambitious” or “doing more than enough” to diversify its energy mix.