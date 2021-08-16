Participants skeptical, frustrated at North Platte forum on Nebraska Public Power District's decarbonization plan

Several spoke of the statewide importance of Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland, NPPD’s largest coal-fired power plant.

“The customers own it, not the people in California who want to close it,” said Dan Scheer of St. Paul, president of the Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District.

Larry Lindstrom of North Platte said it’s fine for NPPD board members to evaluate changing energy sources, “but I would not set a date” to accomplish a net-zero goal.

The only strongly pro-NPPD public comment came from Ronald Jones of North Platte, who chastised critics at the meeting for not recognizing the utility’s value to Nebraskans.

“We as a community do not know how efficient (it is) and how lucky we are to have Nebraska Public Power,” he said. “Do you realize we produce more electricity than we use?”

The session at North Platte Community College’s North Campus was the third of five statewide “decarbonization forums” on whether and how the utility should adjust its mix of sources for generating electricity.

The series, which began last week with Norfolk and Seward forums, continues Tuesday night in Scottsbluff and concludes Wednesday night in Kearney.