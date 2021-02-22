 Skip to main content
Participants wanted for North Platte's 9th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
An evergreen tradition

Members of St. Patrick’s High School marching band performed at the 8th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown North Platte on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The parade is organized by the Flatrock Irregulars, a local Irish band, under direction of Don Kurre, in conjunction with the downtown merchants association. Kurre said the parade is a celebration of the arrival of spring, and the local Irish heritage. The Flatrock Irregulars performed at the Espresso Shop after the parade.

 George Haws / The North Platte Telegraph

The Flat Rock Irregulars and North Platte Downtown Association are seeking participants for the ninth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. March 13. Lineup will start promptly at 9:30 a.m. in the city parking lot at A Street and Bailey Avenue. The parade will make its way from A and Dewey to Sixth Street.

Parade participants and spectators are invited to gather at the Espresso Shop for coffee and conversation after the parade.

For more information or to request an entry form, contact Don Kurre at donk05@gmail.com or 308-221-1005. Forms must be returned by March 9; they can be emailed to Kurre or mailed to St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1110 W. Third St., North Platte, NE 69101.

Those interested also can visit the Downtown Association’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/1uiazp3g for a registration form.

