Parts of Iron Horse Park closing for improvement

Iron Horse Park in North Platte will close temporarily throughout parts of the park for upgrades to angler access and other amenities.

Temporary partial closure of Iron Horse Park, located south of the Interstate 80 interchange at North Platte, started Thursday, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release. The upgrades will include the development of five wooden fishing piers, a dock, kayak launch site, vegetation barriers and lighting fixtures.

The closures will be implemented at different areas of the park as construction progresses through this spring.

These improvements are provided by the Nebraska Game and Park’s Aquatic Habitat and Angler Access Programs through the purchase of Aquatic Habitat Stamps and the Sportfish Restoration Program, which consists of money collected through purchases of fishing equipment and licenses.

