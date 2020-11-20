Pasta for Pantries event canceled but North Platte Kiwanis still keep cupboards full

The North Platte Kiwanis canceled the annual Pasta for the Pantries due to COVID-19, but through the work of the members, funds were raised and distributed.

The event raises money for the four local food pantries — North Platte High School, the Salvation Army, North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry and Grace Ministries.

Kiwanis President Dave Leggott and member Adam Otte presented checks to the pantries.

Kiwanis member Betty Sones said the club donated $750 to the NPHS Food Pantry and $1,000 each to the other three organizations.

“With generous donations from local businesses, McDonald’s and individuals, we were able to give money to help our four local pantries,” the Kiwanis said in a press release. “Due to high demand, they are need of food and financial help.”

The original Swing for the Pantries began in the early 1990s and included a golf tournament at Indian Meadows Golf club. Sponsorships were sold for $50 for each of the holes.

The Pasta for the Pantries event has been held at First Presbyterian Church since the changeover from the original golf tournament. Sones and Ron Rankin have been co-chairs of the event since its inception.

“The North Platte Kiwanis members are a tremendous help in assisting in this also,” Sones said.

