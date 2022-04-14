Paving work in North Platte continues Monday with Leota Street

North Platte’s main approach to Great Plains Health’s front door will be among streets tackled next week in the city’s ongoing repaving campaign.

Workers won’t be resurfacing West Leota Street directly in front of the hospital, City Engineer Brent Burklund said Thursday.

But Western Engineering Inc. crews will start Monday on laying fresh asphalt east from South Willow Street to Leota’s end.

Burklund said it should be done in a day if good weather holds. “We notified the hospital to give them a heads-up,” he said.

Patients at GPH or its clinics, as well as other motorists, should plan on using West Francis and William streets to reach destinations in the hospital area, Burklund said.

Workers are now in the second half of the repaving projects that the City Council approved in 2021 and reaffirmed last month in the 2021-22 one- and six-year road plan.

Segments of 14 streets were part of that group, with a 15th added recently when Western Engineering said it could repave South Dixie Avenue south of West A Street. That was finished Wednesday.

Burklund said Leota’s resurfacing work will be done with a “mill-fill” process, with one truck apiece in front of and behind the asphalt “hot-mix” truck to pick up millings.

That will allow Western Engineering to keep one lane open on Leota, a heavily used street on both sides of U.S. Highway 83.

The mill-fill process also will be used when crews repave East Francis Tuesday from Jeffers to Poplar streets and West Eugene Avenue Wednesday from U.S. 83 to Willow, Burklund said.

Western’s crews should wrap up work Friday on repaving stretches of West William Avenue and South Union Avenue west and north of Centennial Park, he said.

After next week’s Leota, Francis and Eugene projects, he said, workers should be ready April 22 to repave East Walker Road from the D&N Event Center to the NPPD Canal bridge if the weather holds up.

When work on Eugene begins, motorists in that area should plan to use West Walker Road until it’s done, Burklund said.

Still to be resurfaced after next week are long stretches of B Street on both sides of Jeffers; South Oak Street from B to Philip Avenue; and East Second Street from Jeffers to the east side of Jefferson Elementary School.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.