Paws-itive Partners moves fundraiser auction online

Paws-itive Partners in North Platte brings its annual fundraiser to you in this season of COVID-19.

The in-person Purrfect Pasta Dinner and silent auction have been canceled due to the pandemic, but there is still an opportunity to help fund the Love My Cat program.

“We were challenged with figuring out how to raise funds to keep our Love My Cat program running,” said Amanda Marquette of Paws-itive Partners. “We decided to bring our silent auction online and it will run through Oct. 16.”

The volunteers and members of Paws-itive Partners have put together baskets for this year’s fundraiser. Different than past events, the baskets were filled with donations of goods since the group could not solicit items in person.

“We ended up putting together like 32 baskets,” Marquette said.

She said photos of the items can be found in an album on the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PawsitivePartners, where bidding began Friday.

“The auction didn’t officially start until (Friday), but people have been bidding since I put the photos up,” Marquette said. “We will also have daily giveaways of dog-themed Christmas ornaments.”