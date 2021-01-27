 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paws-itive Partners to bring back Paws on the Platte
0 comments
top story

Paws-itive Partners to bring back Paws on the Platte

  • 0
Paws on the Platte dogs are auctioned to fur-ever homes

Jeff White auctions off a Paws on the Platte dog at the community art project’s auction July 27, 2018, at Pals Brewery. The 6-month project and fundraiser, which began with the dogs’ distribution, continued through their completion, unveiling and multiple appearances, ended at the auction. Proceeds benefit Paws-itive Partners Humane Society, which organized the project.

 Tammy Bain / The North Platte Telegraph

Paws-itive Partners plans to bring back Paws on the Platte this year.

The first event took place in 2018 and the fiberglass dogs were auctioned to raise funds for the organization. There were 27 dogs that first year; the 2021 dog pack of 25 statues will be welcomed at a meet-and-greet at the Platte River Mall.

The public is invited to meet the sponsors and artists at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the mall.

The dog statues will be transformed into unique works of art and displayed throughout North Platte until the auction July 23 at Pals Brewery.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News