Paws-itive Partners to bring back Paws on the Platte

Paws-itive Partners plans to bring back Paws on the Platte this year.

The first event took place in 2018 and the fiberglass dogs were auctioned to raise funds for the organization. There were 27 dogs that first year; the 2021 dog pack of 25 statues will be welcomed at a meet-and-greet at the Platte River Mall.

The public is invited to meet the sponsors and artists at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the mall.

The dog statues will be transformed into unique works of art and displayed throughout North Platte until the auction July 23 at Pals Brewery.