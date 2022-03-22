'Paws on the Platte' to be featured by Nebraska Public Media's 'Nebraska Stories' Thursday

“Paws on the Platte” has raised thousands of dollars for the North Platte Paws-itive Partners program since 2018.

The fundraiser took a couple of years off due to the pandemic, but returned last summer. The Nebraska Public Media’s award-winning, local television series “Nebraska Stories” will highlight the fiberglass hounds at 8 p.m. Thursday at nebraskastories.org.

Stories that will also air in March:

» Thursday, “Paws on the Platte” — Like real cats and dogs who find forever homes, these artfully crafted fiberglass hounds find homes for a good cause.

» Thursday, “The KISS Collector” — A Kiss superfan’s memorabilia includes lunch boxes, leather jackets, guitars and even a Kiss toothbrush.

» Thursday, “Jocelyn’s Love Letter” — Singer-songwriter Jocelyn, who got her start busking in downtown Omaha, now has a giant music label backing her latest album.

» March 31, “A Legend in Bronze” — In an episode dedicated to Native American leaders, a visual essay introduces a sculpture of Susan La Flesche Picotte, the nation’s first native doctor.

The March episodes also feature several favorite stories from past seasons, including a bike and coffee shop owner supporting employees who age out of the foster care system; an aircraft that is an icon of the Cold War; land near the Loup River being returned to the Pawnee Tribe; and a statue of Chief Standing Bear on display in the U.S. Capitol.

“Nebraska Stories” covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. Episodes repeat at 6 p.m. CT, Sundays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. CT, Mondays on World.