Paxton man wins Greatest Yield Award in University of Nebraska's Testing Ag Performance Solutions program
Paxton man wins Greatest Yield Award in University of Nebraska's Testing Ag Performance Solutions program

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions awards ceremony presented the Greatest Yield Award to Mark McConnell of Paxton. The event was held virtually on Saturday, due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

The TAPS program was created by University of Nebraska educators and specialists four years ago. It is an innovative way of connecting producers to industry professionals and offering a way of testing out new advancing technologies through farm management competitions facilitated in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center. The 2020 participants were honored Saturday evening with a number of awards.

McConnell competed in the fourth year sprinkler corn competition which had 27 teams participate.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2021 TAPS competitions can email Krystle Rhoades, TAPS Program Manager, at taps.unl.edu.

