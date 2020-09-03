Paxton's Labor Day festival celebrates final weekend of summer

A festival over Labor Day weekend has been a staple of the Paxton community for more than three decades.
It will continue this year even with some planning adjustments along the way due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Usually we start in January or February, asking for donations and just getting the ball rolling,” said MaKenzi Spurgin, one of the event’s coordinators. “We didn’t do that this year. I think we had our first meeting in June, so we just kind of waited it out. We had our last meeting a few weeks ago just to finalize details.”
The celebration begins Saturday with a sand volleyball tournament at Swede’s Pond.
The event concludes on Monday with a mile and 5K fun run, a parade and a horseshoe pitching competition, along with a gathering and lunch in the city’s park.
The weekend also includes the Scott Anderson Memorial golf scramble at the Crandall Creek Golf Club, a softball game between country and town residents, and a showing of the movie “Dolittle” in the city park Sunday,
The only event that has been scratched from the schedule is the farmer’s market that was scheduled for Saturday.
“The Paxton (High School) wrestling team and student council are the main ones in charge of it,” Spurgin said. “The school just thought with the social distancing guidelines in place, it probably wasn’t the best thing for the students to do.”
Spurgin said the parade and the festival are a chance for Paxton residents, both current and former, to celebrate the final weekend of the summer.
“It’s a big town, family event,” Spurgin said. “It’s families that grew up in Paxton who might have moved away, but maybe the parents and grandparents still live here. Everyone kind of comes back for Labor Day weekend.”
