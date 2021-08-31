Paxton's Labor Day weekend to feature screening of 'Back to the Future'

The Paxton Labor Day weekend carries the theme “Blast from the Past, Bringing Hometown Back” this year.

It’s fitting then that “Back to the Future” will be the feature film shown in Paxton Park on Sunday night.

The viewing of the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox is just one of the activities planned for the weekend. The event kicks off with a customer appreciation lunch at Western Nebraska Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The celebration will be highlighted by Monday’s parade, for which Lori and Bill Holmsted will be the grand marshals. The lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Paxton High School parking lot and the parade starts at 10 a.m.

A variety of activities from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. range from kids games and face-painting and arts in the park to corn-eating and cornhole contests.

The weekend highlights also includes a sand volleyball tournament, the Scott Anderson Memorial golf scramble, mile- and 5K fun runs and a “County vs. Town” softball game.

The schedule follows and more information can be found on Facebook by searching for Paxton Labor Day Celebration.

Friday