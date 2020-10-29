 Skip to main content
People gather for Veterans Suicide Prevention Walk
About 30 people paraded just before sundown Thursday around North Platte’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial for a Veterans Suicide Prevention Walk. 

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

About 30 people paraded just before sundown Thursday around North Platte’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial for a Veterans Suicide Prevention Walk.

The distance of the 2.2-mile walk around the perimeter of the memorial at the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange reflects a 2012 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs report indicating that 22 veterans, active-duty military, National Guard or Reserve members were dying of suicide every day.

Commemorative T-shirts were sold at the event to raise money for the Fight the War Within Foundation.

