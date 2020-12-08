Pepperjax Grill comes to North Platte; Wilkinson Development to open separate restaurant at Holiday Inn Express

Pepperjax Grill plans to open a restaurant at the new Fat Dogs Travel Center and Convenience Store next to McDonald’s in North Platte.
Clarine Eickhoff, chief operating officer at Wilkinson Development in North Platte, said both the convenience store and Pepperjax are slated to open in the second quarter of 2021. Weis Properties and Pepperjax Development out of Kearney own Pepperjax, and North Platte will be its 32nd location. Pepperjax is known for flattop grill sandwiches “with all the fixings.”
“Wilkinson’s designed the site with a drive‐thru for the restaurant, which Weis identified as an important contributor during the pandemic for his company,” said Eickhoff in a press release.
Wilkinson Development will also be opening a large scale, full-service restaurant and bar designed for casual dining with quick‐express service options. The restaurant located will be at North Platte’s Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
“Our owners understand that changes are essential to ensure we continue to stay competitive and at our hotel sites there are a lot of opportunities for additional amenities,” Eickhoff said. “We have seen a drastic change to the meeting and venue environment in 2020 and with unknown timelines and altered meeting habits, we anticipate the decline in business will continue going forward.”
Eickhoff said North Platte has needed a restaurant near the many hotels south of Interstate 80.
“Our company is positioned to make that happen,” Eickhoff said.
The Holiday Inn Express will no longer bill the space as a conference center, since limited meeting space will remain after the restaurant is in place. The company is working through the trademark process at this time and further details of the restaurant and the name will be announced at a later date.
“Wilkinson’s will own and operate the restaurant as an independent, locally owned employer,” Eickhoff said. “We have operated the Conference Center for 20 years serving our local customers. We know that when we are open for business everyone will enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with plenty of TVs and outdoor patio with quality service.”
More about the Pepperjax brand can be found online at pepperjaxgrill.com.
