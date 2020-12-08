Pepperjax Grill comes to North Platte; Wilkinson Development to open separate restaurant at Holiday Inn Express

Pepperjax Grill plans to open a restaurant at the new Fat Dogs Travel Center and Convenience Store next to McDonald’s in North Platte.

Clarine Eickhoff, chief operating officer at Wilkinson Development in North Platte, said both the convenience store and Pepperjax are slated to open in the second quarter of 2021. Weis Properties and Pepperjax Development out of Kearney own Pepperjax, and North Platte will be its 32nd location. Pepperjax is known for flattop grill sandwiches “with all the fixings.”

“Wilkinson’s designed the site with a drive‐thru for the restaurant, which Weis identified as an important contributor during the pandemic for his company,” said Eickhoff in a press release.

Wilkinson Development will also be opening a large scale, full-service restaurant and bar designed for casual dining with quick‐express service options. The restaurant located will be at North Platte’s Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.