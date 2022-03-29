Perkins County Canal proposal, Lake McConaughy improvements advance in Unicam Tuesday

State senators haven’t yet passed bills to build a Lake McConaughy marina or finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal, though they’ve agreed to spend money on both.

Lawmakers Tuesday moved both enabling bills to third and final votes, advancing the canal bill by voice vote and a special committee’s water projects — including the one at Lake Mac — by a 29-4 vote.

Both second-round votes, however, came after the Legislature gave final approval to budget bills containing $200 million for the water projects and $53.5 million for design and land options for the Perkins canal.

Legislative Bill 1015 would invoke the 1923 South Platte River Compact, which allows Nebraska to finish the 60-mile-plus canal east from near Ovid, Colorado, and receive up to 500 cubic feet per second from the river outside irrigation season.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and state water leaders called in January for completing the long-dormant canal, citing what they see as aggressive moves by Colorado to route South Platte water now entering Nebraska back toward Denver and the Front Range.

The canal’s 21st-century edition likely would run through southern Keith County. The compact says Nebraska can seize land for the canal if needed in Colorado’s Sedgwick County, where Perkins County pioneers dug 16 miles before giving up.

A new 100-slip marina for McConaughy is part of LB 1023, which envisions a new 3,600-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln as its headline project. Improvements to Lake Mac-area roads would be done separately.

The bill by the special “STAR WARS” committee also includes a Platte River jetty near Schuyler, flood-control work near Wahoo and upgrades at Niobrara State Park and Lewis & Clark Lake in Knox County.

Senators followed their second-round votes on LBs 1023 and 1015 by giving 34-0 initial approval to a measure that would initially confine so-called “racinos” to Nebraska’s six existing horse-racing tracks.

LB 786, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would alter last year’s law (LB 561) implementing voters’ 2020 approval of petition initiatives allowing casinos tied to operating horse tracks.

If it passes and Ricketts signs it, Nebraska’s first casinos under the initiatives would be limited to existing tracks at Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings.

Senators voted 30-0 to adopt a General Affairs Committee rewrite to require the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to analyze statewide market conditions and possible socioeconomic impacts before approving new horse track-casino plans.

LB 876 also would give an existing horse-track license holder a single chance to transfer that license to a county without a racetrack, but not before the bill’s studies have been completed.

New horse tracks and casinos have been proposed for North Platte, Gering, Ogallala, Kimball, Norfolk, Bellevue and York since LB 561 became law last May.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie Aug. 18 to approve a conditional use permit for a racino south of Interstate 80 between the city’s two exits.

Brian Becker, operator of a one-day quarter horse meet at Hastings’ Adams County Fairgrounds, leads a group proposing the North Platte and Gering racinos.

Group members include Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma firm that operates horse tracks and casinos in Texas and Oklahoma.

Gering officials have not taken action on the Becker group’s proposal to build a racino near their city’s south tip.

The Hastings City Council March 15 defeated a rezoning plan and conditional use permit that would have allowed Becker to build a new horse track and casino along U.S. Highway 281 in north Hastings.

