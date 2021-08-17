Person: Census results highlight need for North Platte to 'embrace development opportunities'

The 2010s, like most decades since the Great Depression, were a tough period for keeping residents in west central Nebraska.
The 22 counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area lost a combined 3.9% of their population in 2020 census figures released last week after a year’s delay.
Those counties had a total of 117,796 people, 12.7% below their population in the 1980 census that preceded a financially disastrous decade for agriculture throughout the Plains.
North Platte also saw an exodus during the 2010s, losing 5.4% of its population after regaining its post-1980 losses and setting an all-time high as the decade started.
The city had 23,390 people last year, compared with a record 24,733 in 2010 and 24,509 in 1980.
North Platte’s population fell to 22,605 in 1990 before growing 5.6% and 3.6% respectively in the following two censuses.
The 2020 figures didn’t surprise Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., given late-decade losses in retail and Bailey Yard jobs.
But Person said the census highlights the need for North Platte to nurture major projects like the chamber-sparked industrial “rail park” outside Hershey and Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed 875-employee meatpacking plant at North Platte.
“If anything, it sends a strong message that the community needs to embrace the development opportunities right in front of us,” he said. “If we get these completed, the 2030 census will tell a different story.”
Lincoln County’s 2020 population was 4.4% less than in 2010, falling from 36,288 to 34,676. The 2010 figure was just below the county’s all-time high of 36,455 in 1980.
Sutherland was the only one of the county’s seven incorporated towns to gain population in the most recent decade. Its 2020 total was 1,313, compared with 1,286 in 2010.
Nebraska’s statewide population posted a third consecutive decade of strong growth, rising 7.4% from 2010 to 2020 after growing by 8.4% in the 1990s and 6.7% in the 2000s.
Once again, however, the state’s population growth was concentrated in its three metro counties. The latest census found 20% growth in Sarpy County and 13% apiece in Douglas and Lancaster counties over 2010 totals.
Thomas County was the only west central Nebraska county to gain population from 2010 to 2020. Its 3.4% growth, however, took the county’s total from 647 to 669 after three straight decades of double-digit percentage losses.
Four regional counties lost 10% or more of their 2010 populations, with McPherson County dropping 26% to displace Arthur County as Nebraska’s least populated.
Nineteen of west central Nebraska’s 67 incorporated towns gained population, though only five — Lexington (10,348), Ogallala (4,878), Cozad (3,988), Sutherland (1,313) and Grant (1,197) — had 2020 populations of more than 1,000 people.
Lexington, home to a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant since 1990, grew 1.2% from its 2010 population of 10,230. Ogallala, which had fallen from 5,638 in 1980 to 4,737 in 2010, bounced back with a 3% gain last decade.
The newest census totals were more sour for west central Nebraska’s other larger towns. Imperial (2,068) lost only three people compared with 2010, but 2020 populations fell by 3.8% in Valentine (2,633), 3.3% in McCook (7,446), 2.7% in Gothenburg (3,478) and 1.5% in Broken Bow (3,506).