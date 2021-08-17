Person: Census results highlight need for North Platte to 'embrace development opportunities'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If anything, it sends a strong message that the community needs to embrace the development opportunities right in front of us,” he said. “If we get these completed, the 2030 census will tell a different story.”

Lincoln County’s 2020 population was 4.4% less than in 2010, falling from 36,288 to 34,676. The 2010 figure was just below the county’s all-time high of 36,455 in 1980.

Sutherland was the only one of the county’s seven incorporated towns to gain population in the most recent decade. Its 2020 total was 1,313, compared with 1,286 in 2010.

Nebraska’s statewide population posted a third consecutive decade of strong growth, rising 7.4% from 2010 to 2020 after growing by 8.4% in the 1990s and 6.7% in the 2000s.

Once again, however, the state’s population growth was concentrated in its three metro counties. The latest census found 20% growth in Sarpy County and 13% apiece in Douglas and Lancaster counties over 2010 totals.

Thomas County was the only west central Nebraska county to gain population from 2010 to 2020. Its 3.4% growth, however, took the county’s total from 647 to 669 after three straight decades of double-digit percentage losses.