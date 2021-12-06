 Skip to main content
Pet food drive Tuesday to help North Platte animals
A pet-food drive on Tuesday will help stock the North Platte Pet Food Pantry

The pantry has fed thousands of dogs and cats since opening in 2013, according to a Facebook post by Paws-itive Partners, which is sponsoring the food drive with Fur the Love of Paws. The pantry needs dry and canned dog and cat food.

KNOP-TV is hosting the drive by its 402 S. Dewey St. office. Between 4:30 and 7 p.m., donors can drive into the alley between South Dewey and Jeffers streets. Donors don’t need to get out of their cars; volunteers will unload pet-food donations from backseats or trunks.

Friends of Paws-itive Partners will hand out packaged homemade Christmas cookies to everyone donating pet food.

Breaking News