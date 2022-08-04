Petition drive seeks to send Rec Center sales tax to Nov. 8 ballot

A petition drive set to begin at 8 a.m. Friday will seek to force the North Platte City Council to put a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The drive’s instigator says the effort was prompted by Tuesday’s City Council meeting, at which strongly expressed opposition from two of the council’s eight members clouded prospects for getting the needed six votes to submit the issue to voters.

“I firmly believe, and I believe the legislative history sets out, that this question is one for the citizens of the community to decide and it should not be dictated or controlled by a minority of the City Council,” said North Platte lawyer Brock Wurl.

He said he started right after Tuesday night’s council meeting to research and prepare the petition drive, which needs at least 1,059 valid signatures from registered voters inside city limits.

State law says the council “shall submit the question” if enough valid signatures are gathered by the Aug. 25 deadline for submitting the question before the November election.

Petitions will be available to sign or circulate at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St., said Wurl and chamber President and CEO Gary Person.

Wurl said supporters will seek to gather at least 1,500 signatures to have a cushion against too many being thrown out for the petitions to succeed.

They hope to submit petitions to the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office for verification by late next week so they can be presented to the council by its next meeting Aug. 16.

If they aren’t ready by then, Wurl said, Mayor Brandon Kelliher would have to call a special meeting for the sales-tax question to be submitted in time to meet the state deadline of 75 days before the Nov. 8 election.

“We need the people to move on this,” said Wurl, a partner in the Paloucek, Herman & Wurl law firm and the chamber’s board president in 2016-17.

Kelliher said Thursday afternoon that “there has been an unusually high amount of public engagement on this issue” at City Hall since Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I believe it’s important that the people have the opportunity to vote on this issue,” the second-year mayor said.

The chamber and its members have “committed to facilitate and help that cause in any way we can,” Person said.

“There’s just a short window in time in which to do this," he said. "I think the people are engaged enough so that will happen. More power to them. It’s absolutely their right.”

Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday, with Councilman Jim Carman absent, to table the Rec Center sales tax question after Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon sharply criticized the $52.5 million proposal by the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Committee.

Thirty people offered public comments for nearly 1½ hours, with all but one of them unequivocally supporting the plan while also urging the council to leave the decision in voters’ hands.

But Rieker and Tryon both said they would vote against submitting the special tax. That left council supporters one vote short of the needed six with only seven members present.

“We don’t live in a democracy,” Rieker told the packed City Hall council chamber. “We live in a constitutional republic, where we have elected representatives who represent us …

“So from my perspective, in no way, shape or form, regardless of how I vote, am I going to take a vote away from you — because, by our constitutional process and by the (sales tax) statute itself … we have to have a 70% margin in favor to put it on the ballot.”

He spoke following Tryon’s statement that the city shouldn’t do more than spend $10 million to $11 million to repair the 46-year-old Rec Center, expand its indoor pool and update bathhouses at 71-year-old Cody Pool.

The wellness alliance’s plan would remodel the Rec Center and add more space, including bigger weight rooms, an indoor running /walking track, more basketball and volleyball gyms, pickleball and tennis courts, and a pool rebuilt to competition standards.

Cody Pool also would be renovated, and the city skate park at the Rec Center would be relocated and rebuilt. A new North Platte YMCA would be formed to operate at least the Rec Center under the auspices of Scottsbluff’s YMCA.

Rieker said the city’s primary responsibilities stop short of recreation, while Tryon told the audience that the wellness alliance’s plan shouldn’t be considered until jobs promised by recent economic projects materialize.

“I have never moved (to a town) because of amenities,” she added, referring to public comments that would-be residents take recreation facilities into account in their decision. “I moved here because of jobs.”

When supporters sought to table the sales tax question until Aug. 16, Rieker voted with the successful 5-2 majority. Councilman Mark Woods, who remained silent during debate, joined Tryon in opposing the motion.

Negative reactions to developments at Tuesday’s meeting started almost immediately after it ended, said Wurl, Person and wellness alliance co-leader Leland Poppe.

“I felt that the two council members who spoke out against allowing people to vote were condescending,” Wurl said. “I felt they were lecturing the community (members) that were there.”

Poppe, whose group spent six years researching North Platte’s recreation needs and three developing its proposal, welcomed the petition drive.

“The entire issue and the time spent on it are just too important to not move the project forward to the people,” the North Platte banker said. “The outpouring of support has been pretty tremendous, especially after the council meeting.”

From reactions the chamber has received, Person said, “I think the people are fired up and they’re going to make this happen” by signing the petition.

“This is democracy in action,” he added. “It’s just extremely disappointing that two or three people (can) decide that the people don’t have a voice in this thing. They’re the ones who will pay for it. If they don’t like it, vote against it.”

Wurl said state senators’ comments when authorizing temporary half-cent sales taxes for infrastructure in 2012 clearly intended for voters to have the last word.

They “didn’t want a rogue City Council to impose a sales tax without a vote of the people,” he said. “What I saw at the City Council meeting were two council members who were subverting the vote of the people by intending to vote against this measure.”

Wurl acknowledged that the council could still decide on its own Aug. 16 to put the half-cent sales tax on the ballot.

But given the uncertainty, supporters of a public vote moved “to give the people a voice on this issue, as was intended by the Legislature,” he said.