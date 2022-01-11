'Phone a Friend' event aims to recruit more mentors for Community Connections program

“The benefits are endless,” Mayo said. “It’s an opportunity for young people to get involved in their community, to explore new things with their mentor and to build a trusting relationship with an adult.

“Conversely, mentors get the same thing out of it as well. Mentors get to be involved in a young person’s life, see what makes them tick and what they love to do and what’s happening from (the youth’s) point of view.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hipp said the goal is to recruit roughly 50 new members to the Community Connections program over the next few months.

“One of our thoughts this year was, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have the reverse, where we have mentors waiting to get matched up with a kid?’” Hipp said. “The last couple years, things have slowed down with people volunteering. I know there are other programs in town that are really in need of people as well. If this helps anybody get new volunteers, then it is a success.

“We find that if you talk to somebody about (mentoring), they are more likely to get involved than if they see an ad or hear about it in passing.”