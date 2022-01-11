'Phone a Friend' event aims to recruit more mentors for Community Connections program

About 15 people spent their lunch hour Tuesday enjoying sandwiches and salad while making a sales pitch of sorts from a conference room at NebraskaLand Bank.
They weren’t pushing a financial plan or product, however. Instead they were offering a chance to help youth through the Community Connections Mentoring program.
Those in the room made calls to people they knew, or to individuals who were suggested, to gauge interest in becoming a mentor to a child in kindergarten through seventh grade.
The “Phone a Friend” was a recruitment effort for the program.
“We definitely need the mentors to come into the program, and there are a lot of kids on the waiting list (for a mentor),” said Angela Hipp, the mentoring coordinator for Community Connections. “There are also a lot of kids who aren’t even on the waiting list who need this, who could use this.
“We’ve talked about, ‘How do we get the word out there and get people involved?’ As we discussed it, we thought we just needed a time where we sit down and make those calls,” Hipp said. “It’s what we’re doing (Tuesday). We’re just making connections, and it’s not to pressure anybody. It’s just to get them to think about it.”
January is National Mentoring Month, and North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher read a proclamation at the luncheon to highlight that. Melissa Mayo, the executive director of Mentor Nebraska, was also in attendance to touch on the benefits of a mentor-mentee relationship.
“The benefits are endless,” Mayo said. “It’s an opportunity for young people to get involved in their community, to explore new things with their mentor and to build a trusting relationship with an adult.
“Conversely, mentors get the same thing out of it as well. Mentors get to be involved in a young person’s life, see what makes them tick and what they love to do and what’s happening from (the youth’s) point of view.”
Hipp said the goal is to recruit roughly 50 new members to the Community Connections program over the next few months.
“One of our thoughts this year was, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have the reverse, where we have mentors waiting to get matched up with a kid?’” Hipp said. “The last couple years, things have slowed down with people volunteering. I know there are other programs in town that are really in need of people as well. If this helps anybody get new volunteers, then it is a success.
“We find that if you talk to somebody about (mentoring), they are more likely to get involved than if they see an ad or hear about it in passing.”
The program is looking for individuals who are at least 18 and have the interest in making a positive difference in a child’s life. Individuals should be able to make a one-year commitment to the program and to spend four to eight hours a month with their mentee.
Community Connection Mentoring was established more than 20 years ago and averages roughly 50 mentor-mentee matches annually.
“(The adults) spend a year matched with their mentee, but most of our mentors go well beyond that,” Hipp said. “They can continue to be matched in our program until (the specific student) reaches eighth grade.
“But most of the time that relationship continues well beyond that. They build that friendship and (the student) feels there is someone in the community who will continue to support them.”
Hipp said there are a number of reasons students are suggested for the program, and most referrals come through school counselors
“Sometimes parents come looking for this. They need that extra support,” Hipp said. “It might be a single mom who feels she needs a male role model for her son, or it might be a child that is experiencing some anxiety at school or having trouble making friends. Most of the time it’s just where we are trying to get support for them and to feel empowered.”
