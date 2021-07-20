Photos: 4-H exhibitors bring projects and food to Lincoln County Fair

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds continued to fill with people Tuesday morning as 4-H exhibitors brought in their projects for the static exhibit and foods competitions.

Exhibitors could enter a wide variety of project areas, including science, engineering and technology; agronomy; knitting and crochet; photography; and many others.

Exhibitors like Katie Abbott, 14, of Hershey placed items in a number of categories. She’s competing in two areas: home environment and foods.

“I like to try different things and do different projects, and see what other people are going to do, too,” Abbott said. “It’s cool to be able to compare our projects.”

In the home environment project area, Abbott entered a two-week project into the “Accessory — Outdoor Living” category. She built her own cornhole boards and painted them with silhouetted trees, gray and white mountains, and a sunset.

“If one thing doesn’t work, just keep trying it again, and it’ll work out eventually,” Abbott said, sharing what she had learned through previous years of competition.

She also entered a painted portrait in a separate home environment class for pieces that are framed and ready to hang up.