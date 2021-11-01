 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: H.O.P.E. brings awareness to Hispanic culture through Dia de los Muertos celebration
0 comments
featured top story

Photos: H.O.P.E. brings awareness to Hispanic culture through Dia de los Muertos celebration

{{featured_button_text}}
H.O.P.E. brings awareness to Hispanic culture through Dia de los Muertos celebration

Mackenzie Hough, left, paints the face of Naomi Jasso, 4, at the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Prairie Arts Center on Monday evening. The event hosted by Hispanic Organization for Prosperity and Empowerment is a fundraiser to help bring awareness to the Hispanic culture. The mission of H.O.P.E., or Esperanza in Spanish, is to empower Hispanic youth and families to enhance health, overcome hardship and promote an overall sense of belonging and well-being. The event continues Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hispanic Organization for Prosperity and Empowerment hosted a Dia de los Muertos fundraiser to help bring awareness to the Hispanic culture Monday. The event continues Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The mission of H.O.P.E., or Esperanza in Spanish, is to empower Hispanic youth and families to enhance health, overcome hardship and promote an overall sense of belonging and well-being.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News