Photos: H.O.P.E. brings awareness to Hispanic culture through Dia de los Muertos celebration

H.O.P.E. brings awareness to Hispanic culture through Dia de los Muertos celebration
The Hispanic Organization for Prosperity and Empowerment hosted a Dia de los Muertos fundraiser to help bring awareness to the Hispanic culture Monday. The event continues Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The mission of H.O.P.E., or Esperanza in Spanish, is to empower Hispanic youth and families to enhance health, overcome hardship and promote an overall sense of belonging and well-being.