Photos: New North Platte City Council members and mayor sworn in at Tuesday's meeting

“I’m very happy that all of you are here. We’re going to create that community where our children and grandchildren want to live. And I know that you’re the group to do it. So thank you very much for being here.”

Kelliher, chief information officer at Great Plains Health, pledged to give council members “the very best and most accurate information whenever possible,” including both sides of an issue “to a great extent.”

He might sometimes do that “in somewhat of an unorthodox way that you might not be used to” so he and the council can better understand residents’ concerns.

“I’m a firm believer in that reading something is great, but experiencing it is even better,” he said. “So when we have the opportunity to experience a situation that our citizens are in, we may take a field trip or have the opportunity to do that.”

While “we will not always agree,” Kelliher said, “that’s OK, because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to make the very best decision. ...

“So when I present information and when I don’t agree with you or you don’t agree with me, I will operate securely in the knowledge that you have the best interests of those you represent at heart. I hope you’ll do the same for me.”