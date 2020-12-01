Photos: New North Platte City Council members and mayor sworn in at Tuesday's meeting

North Platte native Brandon Kelliher took his seat Tuesday as his hometown’s new mayor, saying he believes city residents can look forward to eventful times ahead.
“Hold on, everyone: We’re going to do some great things over the next four years,” Kelliher said after reciting his oath before chief legal counsel Terry Waite, four new City Council members and four holdovers.
“We’re going to do some things that probably have never been done in our community. And it’s going to be great, because we’re going to work very hard.”
The new council members and mayor took their seats one at a time in a City Hall council chamber limited to 16 people due to COVID-19 directed health measures.
After opening Tuesday’s council meeting, outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston presented plaques of appreciation in turn to departing Councilmen Jim Backenstose, Glenn Petersen, Andrew Lee and Lawrence Ostendorf.
As each left, Waite swore in his respective successor — Donna Tryon (Ward 1), Pete Volz (Ward 2), Brad Garrick (Ward 3) and Mark Woods (Ward 4) — with family members following the new members in for the oath and then leaving the chamber.
When Livingston’s turn came, the new eight-member council and the small audience gave him a standing ovation in honor of his eight years as mayor and 39 previous years as a police officer.
“You’ve been a leader through difficult times,” Council President Jim Nisley said as he gave Livingston his plaque.
“You’ve done an excellent job. You’ve done what you thought was best in your heart, and we really appreciate your dedication.”
Invited to give an impromptu speech, Livingston thanked his wife, Ronda, his stepmother, Gloria, the outgoing and incoming council, city employees and administrative assistant and Deputy City Clerk Renee White.
“It’s been an honor. I’ve been blessed beyond belief,” Livingston said. “This community is the most amazing city in the state of Nebraska, and I suspect that’s not going to change since I’m not going to be here (as mayor).
“You’re all in good hands. I appreciate your willingness to support North Platte and the commitment that you will enhance it in the future.”
With that, he gave way to Kelliher, who saved his inaugural speech until after the new council held a practice vote — to get used to their electronic voting buttons — and approved a routine three-item “consent agenda.”
“To the new council, I want to say: You can’t see me smile behind my mask, but I’m very happy to be here,” Kelliher said after thanking Livingston and the outgoing councilmen for their service.
“I’m very happy that all of you are here. We’re going to create that community where our children and grandchildren want to live. And I know that you’re the group to do it. So thank you very much for being here.”
Kelliher, chief information officer at Great Plains Health, pledged to give council members “the very best and most accurate information whenever possible,” including both sides of an issue “to a great extent.”
He might sometimes do that “in somewhat of an unorthodox way that you might not be used to” so he and the council can better understand residents’ concerns.
“I’m a firm believer in that reading something is great, but experiencing it is even better,” he said. “So when we have the opportunity to experience a situation that our citizens are in, we may take a field trip or have the opportunity to do that.”
While “we will not always agree,” Kelliher said, “that’s OK, because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to make the very best decision. ...
“So when I present information and when I don’t agree with you or you don’t agree with me, I will operate securely in the knowledge that you have the best interests of those you represent at heart. I hope you’ll do the same for me.”
The new mayor closed by saying several residents told him during his election campaign “that they feel that our community is on the edge of success.”
“Great things are going to happen in North Platte in the next years, the next few years and the next few months,” Kelliher added.
“We’re responsible for moving this community forward in whatever form it takes. So please take your work seriously. Please give very thoughtful consideration to all information presented to you, and we’ll all get along great.
“Thank you for being here.”
