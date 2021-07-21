 Skip to main content
Photos: Remembering Our Fallen national memorial visits North Platte
Photos: Remembering Our Fallen national memorial visits North Platte

The memorial pays tribute to over 5,000 of our country’s fallen military who have been deployed since Sept. 11, 2001. It consists of 34 tribute towers that stand 10 feet tall and 5 feet wide. The memorial will remain up throughout this week’s Lincoln County Fair for people to view. It will be taken down at 6 p.m. Sunday.

