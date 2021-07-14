Photos: Trees at Centennial Park damaged by weekend's storms

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Wind gusts of at least 70 miles per hour were recorded twice during Friday night and Saturday morning, enough to damage trees like this one. The tree was removed by City of North Platte crews on Wednesday afternoon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tim Johnson
News/sports reporter
Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today