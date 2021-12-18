Photos: Volunteers lay wreaths at Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following concerns voiced to North Platte Public Schools, play production and speech coach David Cooper was relieved of his duties on Friday.
A cardiologist’s firing has created concerns for patients and hospital administration alike.
A grand jury will be called to review a 52-year-old North Platte man’s shooting death early Wednesday after firefighters responded to an apparent arson fire at his house.
North Platte’s Twin Rivers Business Park is gathering steam, with wall-raising set to begin next week on a new home for Coors Distributing nex…
“When I think about management and I think particularly about servant leadership,” Todd Rhodes said, “I think about culture and I think about environment."
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education interviewed the second candidate for the position of superintendent.
The first Christmas that Drs. Aleeta and Imanual Somers-Dehaney spent at their home on South Sagebrush Road in North Platte, they strung some …
North Platte and west central Nebraska noticed the strength of Wednesday’s late-fall storm system that set off tornadoes in eastern Nebraska a…
John Poppert praised the North Platte district's test scores, financial stability and staff's positive culture in public portion of his interview for the district's top position Monday. He's the first of four who will interview.
- Updated
The council, which hasn’t initiated an annexation move in years, last discussed bringing the North Platte Regional Airport into city limits on Nov. 18, 2020.