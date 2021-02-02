 Skip to main content
Pickup truck catches fire Tuesday morning
A Chevrolet pickup truck caught fire Tuesday morning on South Ash Street near West A. North Platte firefighters extinguished the flames, but the vehicle had significant damage. No information was given on the cause of the fire as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

