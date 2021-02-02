Pickup truck catches fire Tuesday morning

Related to this story
Moving from the “blue” to “green” phase of the state's pandemic response plan means the maximum capacity for indoor gatherings, including youth extracurricular activities, goes from 75% to 100%.
Ramada by Wyndham owners apply for Quality Growth Fund grant to remodel North Platte's Sandhills Convention Center, restaurant
Their request for a $296,000 grant — about one-fifth of QGF’s current $1.48 million in uncommitted funds — will go before the fund’s Citizens Review Committee at 2 p.m. Thursday.
In a pair of 7-0 votes, the panel recommended the City Council amend the city’s land-use map and rezone a narrow strip of land running south from the junction of West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.
“It’s been amazing to be out in the communities, to give them training, to give them something to battle COVID-19 instead of watching patients get worse,” said Heather Jensen, RN outreach coordinator, of the bamlanivimab pilot program.
The Fix is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for now with the possible expansion of time or days in the future.
Of Lincoln County's 12 rural fire districts, State Auditor asks 10 to correct issues with fiscal processes
State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office recently urged nearly 83% of the state’s 414 rural fire districts to correct one or more problems with their fiscal processes. One rural fire district used public fire district funds to purchase flowers for a fire district member's funeral.
Citizen's Review Committee declines Ramada's application for QGF; suggests owners seek private funding or federal aid
Committee members Kim Steger, Brock Wurl and Bob Phares backed Josh Harm’s motion to decline the application, saying Ramada’s project will benefit the community but QGF isn’t the appropriate vehicle for the community to help.
The first session will focus on “Neville Corner,” which consists of the Hotel Pawnee and the Fox and Paramount theaters.
With no representatives past Hastings, Nebraska Environmental Trust appointments see scrutiny, legislative hearing
That appointment left the board with an all white male membership and no members from west of Hastings, the Friends of the Environmental Trust watchdog group said in a press release.
The Nebraska State Patrol diverted I-80 westbound traffic to U.S. Highway 30 through North Platte until the interstate’s westbound lanes and both interchanges reopened about 10:45 a.m.