LINCOLN — Governor Jim Pillen is reopening application submissions for Subdivision 5 of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors to allow for more applicants. Subdivision 5 includes these west-central counties: Cherry, Brown, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, McPherson, Logan, Keith, Perkins, Chase, Dundy and Hitchcock. Additionally, due to the vacancy in Subdivision 11, Pillen is now accepting applications to fill the position.

Pillen intends to fill the positions quickly and the deadline to apply for both is April 17.

Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848 Lincoln, NE 68509-4848. Applicants for the position must live within Subdivision 11 and reside in an area served directly or indirectly by NPPD.

Online applications can be submitted at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.