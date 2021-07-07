Pinewood derby added to fourth edition of Platte River Cruise in North Platte

Horsepower and cars of all eras will be on display in North Platte this weekend — ranging from muscle to hot rods and rat rods, sport models and just the shiny, pretty ones in general. There will also be cars crafted from blocks of wood.
A pinewood derby race is one of the additions for the Platte River Cruise that starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
Event organizer Rob Cappa said the event’s fourth year is a celebration for gear heads, car enthusiasts and people who just like checking out cool vehicles.
“Most people love cars, even if they aren’t into them,” Cappa said. “They still find it fun to come out and look at the cars.”
Weekend events include a screening of “American Graffiti” at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, a pinup contest, car show, swap meet and a burnout competition.
The event will be capped each of the first two nights with a cruise that follows the one-ways in North Platte on a loop.
A complete schedule for the weekend can be found at platterivercruise.com or at facebook.com/platterivercruise.
The pinewood derby is scheduled for Saturday in the former Alco building in downtown North Platte. It will benefit Cub Scout Pack 293.
It grew out of Cappa’s support of Pack 293’s regular pinewood derby in February, including his donation of the roughly 40-foot track they use.
The Scouts will race at 1 p.m., followed by representatives from area businesses who will compete against each other.
About 26 businesses had signed up for the event through Wednesday. They can build their own car or have a Scout do so for them.
Participating businesses are also donating entry fees of $50 or $100 that will go toward Pack 293.
Jenny Bayne, a committee chair and activities director of Pack 293, said about 20 Scouts will take part.
“It’s a lot of fun for them and the boys like to design their cars,” Bayne said.
The main car show, which has been relocated from the Platte River Mall due to construction, will also be Saturday.
The cars will take over the downtown. Cappa estimated that 500 to 600 could be in the city for the event. He said the entrants come from across Nebraska and about nine other states.
North Platte native Mat Fhuere, owner of Mat’s Rods and Restorations, is making the trek from Salt Lake City for the second straight year. His friend Dave Kindig, who owns Kindig-It Design in Salt Lake City and is the focus of the MotorTrend TV “Bitchin’ Rides,” will be in town as well.
Michael “Horny Mike” Henry, one of the crew from the reality TV show “Counting Cars” will be among the celebrity car enthusiasts as well. His nickname comes from the airbrush artist’s trademark of putting 3D horns in all his creations.
Richard Fruin of Detroit Muscle and Rob VanGorder of Grease Rag Customs are both scheduled to be in North Platte as well.
The event is Cappa’s baby but has grown enough that this year he formed a committee. His goal is for Cruise Night to continue to grow, and he takes suggestions from people in ways to improve it.
“We just want to make it the best we can for everybody,” Cappa said. “The biggest thing we get is just sitting back and seeing people just walking around (over the weekend) smiling and having a good time. That’s what this is about.”