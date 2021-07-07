Pinewood derby added to fourth edition of Platte River Cruise in North Platte

It grew out of Cappa’s support of Pack 293’s regular pinewood derby in February, including his donation of the roughly 40-foot track they use.

The Scouts will race at 1 p.m., followed by representatives from area businesses who will compete against each other.

About 26 businesses had signed up for the event through Wednesday. They can build their own car or have a Scout do so for them.

Participating businesses are also donating entry fees of $50 or $100 that will go toward Pack 293.

Jenny Bayne, a committee chair and activities director of Pack 293, said about 20 Scouts will take part.

“It’s a lot of fun for them and the boys like to design their cars,” Bayne said.

The main car show, which has been relocated from the Platte River Mall due to construction, will also be Saturday.

The cars will take over the downtown. Cappa estimated that 500 to 600 could be in the city for the event. He said the entrants come from across Nebraska and about nine other states.