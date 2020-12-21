Pizza and parliamentary procedure: North Platte City Council gets practice in rules of order

Monday’s City Council work session also featured new Mayor Brandon Kelliher and the eight members — half of them also new — getting some practice in Robert’s Rules of Order, the city’s official but sometimes imperfectly followed rules for council debate.

Using “procedural silliness” drawn up by Kelliher and Kibbon, council members offered motions and amendments and took turns addressing the vital issue of ordering a pizza and deciding which ingredients to include.

In a serious moment amid the “fake news” of council members’ positions on black olives and onions, Kelliher said following parliamentary procedure offers the city more legal protection should someone sue over a council decision.

“I don’t want to be a super-stickler for precision,” but it’s important to ensure “all opinions are heard and the meeting is conducted in an orderly fashion,” the new mayor said.

Monday being a council work session, no culinary votes were actually taken. No pizza was actually ordered, either — though it would have had a lot of green peppers if it had.

