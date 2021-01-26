Planning Commission gives new North Platte Kwik Stop location the OK

Though KSAP would buy only the northern part for a new Kwik Stop, city officials decided to rezone the whole strip for potential future businesses, Clark said.

South Buffalo Bill Avenue, extended across the South Platte River and Interstate 80 in 2011, “is a good location for a commercial or low-density-type industrial development,” she said.

The strip currently sits outside city limits, though it’s identified as a short-term candidate for annexation on current land-use maps. It sits within North Platte’s 2-mile-wide planning and zoning jurisdiction beyond city limits.

Michael Cook, who also lives outside city limits at 1906 W. Eugene Ave., asked several questions about the would-be Kwik Stop site’s status given its current zoning for park uses.

He reminded the Planning Commission that the city swapped land in that area some years ago with physicians who had their eyes on land once designated for a park on West Leota Avenue, across from Great Plains Health.

Clark said the land swapped at that time actually sits east and south of the strip proposed for rezoning.