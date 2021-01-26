Planning Commission gives new North Platte Kwik Stop location the OK

A proposal to clear the way for a seventh Kwik Stop convenience store in North Platte won unanimous Planning Commission endorsements Tuesday night.
In a pair of 7-0 votes, the panel recommended the City Council amend the city’s land-use map and rezone a narrow strip of land running south from the junction of West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Both would enable the city to sell a 188-foot-by-377-foot plot in the intersection’s southeast quadrant for $60,000 to KSAP Inc. for a future Kwik Stop store across from Indian Meadows Golf Course.
It also would serve nearby residents and students as well as summertime traffic to and from Lake Maloney on Buffalo Bill, real estate agent Rob Stefka told commission members during the proposals’ public hearing.
The location “speaks well to the growth we’ll have in North Platte in that area,” said Stefka, representing Kwik Stop President and CEO Dan O’Neill of North Platte.
The council will rule on the land-use amendment and take a first-round vote on the rezoning ordinance after additional public hearings Feb. 16, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
If the latter wins the necessary three “yes” council votes, the entire 95.44-acre strip of land would be changed from “parks and residential” zoning to B-2 “highway commercial.”
Though KSAP would buy only the northern part for a new Kwik Stop, city officials decided to rezone the whole strip for potential future businesses, Clark said.
South Buffalo Bill Avenue, extended across the South Platte River and Interstate 80 in 2011, “is a good location for a commercial or low-density-type industrial development,” she said.
The strip currently sits outside city limits, though it’s identified as a short-term candidate for annexation on current land-use maps. It sits within North Platte’s 2-mile-wide planning and zoning jurisdiction beyond city limits.
Michael Cook, who also lives outside city limits at 1906 W. Eugene Ave., asked several questions about the would-be Kwik Stop site’s status given its current zoning for park uses.
He reminded the Planning Commission that the city swapped land in that area some years ago with physicians who had their eyes on land once designated for a park on West Leota Avenue, across from Great Plains Health.
Clark said the land swapped at that time actually sits east and south of the strip proposed for rezoning.
Though that land is dedicated for future park use, the strip proposed for rezoning and the Kwik Stop “is the portion that can be sold or developed for something other than a park,” she said.
The bordering park land once was proposed for a BMX bicycle motocross track, an idea the City Council tabled indefinitely in August 2018.
It also figured in a defeated May 1990 ballot proposal that would have bought the neighboring nine-hole Indian Meadows and built nine more holes on the park land across Buffalo Bill. Voters approved the separate Iron Eagle Golf Course in 1992.
Cook asked why the city would sell land for a business that wouldn’t pay the city’s 1.5-cent sales tax because it’s outside city limits. That would change whenever the area is annexed, Clark said.
The proposed Kwik Stop would look like and carry similar products to the others in North Platte, Stefka said. It would be KSAP’s 28th convenience store in Nebraska and northeast Colorado.
The late Planning Commission member Jim Bain, a longtime North Platte appraiser, pegged the property’s value at $55,400 in an official appraisal before he died, Stefka said.
City officials and KSAP agreed on a $60,000 sale price, which the city would use to benefit other projects, he added.
In other business, the Planning Commission:
» Recommended an ordinance to allow Clark, City Engineer Brent Burklund and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon to jointly recommend adjustments to city landscaping requirements on physically difficult parcels. The City Council will take up the proposal Feb. 16.
» Re-elected Marilyn McGahan as chairwoman and elected Nelson Jett as the panel’s vice chairman and secretary. Jett replaces former commission member Brent Barker in that role.
» Named Travis Herdt to replace Bain as the panel’s liaison to the Lincoln County Planning Commission. Herdt will be a voting member of both groups.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher has not yet nominated a city Planning Commission successor for Bain, who died Dec. 22.