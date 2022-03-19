Planning Commission to have public hearing on plan that would reduce residential zones in city, add 'mobile home district' zone

After several months’ worth of work, North Platte Planning Commission members are ready for the City Council to consider revamping residential zoning codes.

The panel will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Tuesday on its proposal, which would consolidate the current types of residential districts from four into three.

Two other types of districts would come into existence under the changes, previewed for the council at a nonvoting Feb. 3 work session.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. People not at the meeting may watch via livestream on the city’s YouTube channel.

Planning Commission members will vote on whether to recommend the changes, but the council will have the last word after its own public hearing.

The proposed revisions arose from a 2020 state law directing towns to determine whether zoning codes hinder construction of “missing middle housing” like duplexes and townhouses.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said the city’s current R-1, R-2 and R-3 types of residential zoning districts would remain, with guidelines added allowing varying numbers of duplexes or townhouses.

All three allow single-family homes, but R-2 and R-3 also allow duplexes. Apartment complexes are allowed in R-3 districts.

The R-4 district, the only one now allowing mobile homes, would be retired. But mobile home parks would gain their own RM “mobile home residential” district type.

A new RL “suburban residential” district also would be added. It would apply, for example, to a current R-4 area around U.S. Highway 83 and North River Road/Hall School Road in the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.

Clark said RM zoning wouldn’t be applied to people who have a mobile home atop a single-family lot and own them both. But they’d be allowed as “nonconforming” uses.

If the mobile home’s owners want to replace it with another mobile home, the council would have to vote to let them do so, Clark said.

Other parts of the residential zoning updates would cover recreational vehicle parks and govern the addition of “accessory dwelling” units — sometimes called “mother-in-law’s quarters” — on a property.

The update package has incorporated two changes suggested by City Council members at the February work session, Clark said in a memorandum.

The number of townhomes allowed in an R-1 district would be raised from three to four, she said. In an R-2 district, up to six townhomes would be allowed instead of five.