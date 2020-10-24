Planning Commission to review proposed rezoning

Proposed updates in the works for two years to North Platte’s land-use and projected annexation maps will be presented to the city Planning Commission Tuesday.

The nine-member panel’s monthly meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

Members will hold a public hearing on a 30-page document including the maps before deciding whether to recommend their approval by the City Council Nov. 17.

If the council agrees, the changes will be incorporated into the city’s 2011 Comprehensive Plan, the basis of the city’s zoning regulations. Those also are expected to be updated sometime soon.

The land-use plan more broadly defines North Platte’s vision of appropriate property uses inside and near city limits to ensure orderly growth.

The annexation map, meanwhile, projects priorities for absorbing new land into the city over the next 20 years. Either the city or adjacent property owners can seek annexation.

Before taking up the maps and their underlying document, the Planning Commission will review the proposed rezoning of a pair of lots at West Front and Oak streets.