Platte River Fitness Series takes another step toward normalcy with 'Light Up the Night' 5K, Kids Mile

“Twenty years ago, there was a true obesity crisis,” Merritt said. “It was the first time that we began to realize the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle and poor nutrition.”

She thought the series would last a couple of years.

“I thought it would get started and then we would move into something else,” Merritt said. “But there was something that spoke to people.”

From the beginning, she said, “I was determined to use the series to empower people, not just to get physically healthy, but to really live a life that was the best version of themselves.”

The first year began with three events. The series has had as many as 29 in one year.

“This year we have 20 events for our 20th anniversary,” Merritt said. “We started out with 300 people in those first three events and now have thousands of participants each year.”

Merritt said she has learned how to put on a race or two in 20 years.

“But what I’ve truly learned is the value of community, the value of people with a shared vision,” she said.

Looking back at the results of the series is gratifying to Merritt.