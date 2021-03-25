Platte River Fitness Series takes another step toward normalcy with 'Light Up the Night' 5K, Kids Mile

One more step back toward normalcy takes place Saturday as the Platte River Fitness Series hosts the “Light Up the Night” 5K and Kids Mile at Cody Park in North Platte.
The event is the first in-person race of the year as the fitness series celebrates its 20th year. Founder and director Trudy Merritt said the race is meaningful not only for the in-person aspect, but also because of the anniversary.
“It is hosted by the students of the North Platte High School Student Council,” Merritt said. “It is their big fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska.”
She said the event is special because the students put it on.
Participants are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are not required while running. They can pick up their packets or register at 4 p.m. The race starts at 5 p.m. with the Kids Mile, and the 5K will follow.
Merritt said this year is meaningful for many reasons.
“The Platte River Fitness Series was an idea that was expected to last a year or two,” Merritt said, “just to start the fire of physical activity in the community.”
The idea at that time, Merritt said, was a simple community thing to create awareness about the importance of physical activity.
“Twenty years ago, there was a true obesity crisis,” Merritt said. “It was the first time that we began to realize the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle and poor nutrition.”
She thought the series would last a couple of years.
“I thought it would get started and then we would move into something else,” Merritt said. “But there was something that spoke to people.”
From the beginning, she said, “I was determined to use the series to empower people, not just to get physically healthy, but to really live a life that was the best version of themselves.”
The first year began with three events. The series has had as many as 29 in one year.
“This year we have 20 events for our 20th anniversary,” Merritt said. “We started out with 300 people in those first three events and now have thousands of participants each year.”
Merritt said she has learned how to put on a race or two in 20 years.
“But what I’ve truly learned is the value of community, the value of people with a shared vision,” she said.
Looking back at the results of the series is gratifying to Merritt.
“It’s dramatically rewarding,” Merritt said. “The most rewarding thing, in addition to those individual stories, is what I truly I believe in and what I call the ‘Mother Teresa Principle of One’: If you change just one life, that person affects another, then another and then another.’
“That’s how you change the world, one life at a time.”
The platteriverfitness.com website contains information on the 2021 race schedule and how to register for those events.