Platte River Mall gets new owner, this time with regional ties

North Platte voters’ decisive Nov. 3 renewal of the city’s 20-year-old Quality Growth Fund reinforced that they want the city to grow, Person added.

“The interstate is continuing to develop nicely. We’ve got the downtown revitalization,” he said. Revitalizing the mall “is the next box to check off to give North Platte a fresh new look.”

The city’s outgoing and incoming mayors also hailed the news.

“A lack of retail in North Platte was probably the second-most-discussed topic I had throughout my campaign” after the future of Iron Eagle Golf Course, said Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher.

“I am extremely excited that someone is willing to invest in our community and bring more retail to North Platte.”

Mayor Dwight Livingston, who steps down Dec. 1 when Kelliher is sworn in, said the mall’s purchase shows “great things are happening in our city.”

“We are very fortunate there are companies wanting to invest in our community and in our people,” he said. “I encourage all of our citizens to support these developers in the future to help our town grow so we can continue to enjoy our wonderful way of life that is North Platte.”