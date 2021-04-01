Platte River Mall one step closer to $75M makeover

Platte River Mall’s planned transformation would cost just under $75 million, with the city gradually chipping in at least one-fifth through tax increment financing and a temporary, mall-only “occupation tax.”
The figures were disclosed Thursday as North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority reviewed Rev Development LLC’s plan and voted 3-0 to recommend the Planning Commission endorse it April 27.
At least four years of work lie ahead for Rev to gradually gut and reconfigure the 49-year-old main mall, demolish three of its four outbuildings and spearhead 11 new outbuildings, CRA members learned.
The firm’s plan estimates the project will add 620 full- and part-time jobs, boost the mall’s taxable value by $36.1 million and ultimately add more than $735,000 a year in property taxes and $465,000 a year in city sales taxes.
“This is a significant investment and a pretty cool project if we can pull this off,” CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg told the panel.
Panel Chairman Mike Jacobson used an Old West analogy to sum up the scope of work needed to revive the declining mall Rev bought for $7.15 million in November.
The mall’s previous out-of-state owner “had been riding this horse for a long time and never fed the horse, never gave the horse water,” Jacobson said.
“He just kept riding the horse, and I think the intention was to ride the horse until it fell down and then shoot it — OK? — which really wasn’t in our best interest.”
By contrast, he added, “the current owners have two options. They could get right back on that tired horse and keep riding it and finish the plan the original owner had, or they can do this project.”
CRA members Rob Stefka and Don Lucas joined Jacobson in positively referring the mall plan to the Planning Commission. Members Tim Brouillette and Edy Patterson were absent.
The City Council Tuesday will hold a public hearing and take a first-round vote on whether to consolidate the mall’s zoning into a “planned business district,” a step the Planning Commission endorsed March 23.
If the planning panel backs the redevelopment plan, Jacobson said, the CRA will meet again to decide whether to send it to the City Council.
All three would hold public hearings before their respective upcoming votes, with the council ultimately responsible for approving TIF aid, declaring the mall complex an enhanced employment area and authorizing a 1.95% occupation tax within its 28 acres.
First proposed in 1967, the complex long known as simply “The Mall” covered some 40 acres when it opened on April 12, 1972, according to Telegraph stories at the time.
If the council approves the redevelopment plan, Rev could recover up to $8.12 million of its eligible costs through TIF and $7.51 million through the special EEA tax.
The city would gradually contribute a combined 20.9% of Rev’s $74.95 million project cost through those two mechanisms.
That share would grow slightly if council members approve a still-to-be-determined contribution of reserved sales-tax income from the Quality Growth Fund.
The TIF share, as always, would come from property taxes generated by increases in a project’s taxable value.
The city would collect the mall-only EEA tax on goods and services bought from current and future mall businesses in addition to the state’s 5.5% and city’s 1.5% sales taxes.
Bacon said Rev is asking for a maximum 20-year life on the EEA tax, compared with TIF’s state-mandated upper limit of 15 years.
Both TIF and EEA would expire sooner if those mechanisms raise their respective shares of project costs more quickly. If their respective clocks run out first, the developer eats the difference, Jacobson said.
Rev’s 19-page redevelopment plan disclosed some other facts about the mall’s decline:
» As late as 2015, the mall had leased 91% of its 210,557 square feet of leasable space — a figure that has plunged to just 33%.
» That has translated to a loss of $13 million in annual mall sales, along with $195,000 lost each year since 2015 in city sales taxes.
» “All of the buildings in the redevelopment area have suffered from deferred maintenance,” the plan says. “The main building has become obsolete for the current retail environment. Large sections of the parking lot go unused.”
» In addition, the closures of longtime mall anchors J.C. Penney Co. in 2017 and Herberger’s in 2018 have “resulted in a huge loss of retail activity and sales tax revenue for the city.”
New co-owner Mike Works has said Rev hopes to start reconstruction work in May, beginning with relocating south-end mall tenants between Ashley HomeStore and the Buckle temporarily to the north end.
Ashley will remain where it is in the southwest anchor, while the former AMC six-plex movie theater is expected to reopen soon under a new lessee, Works said.
The main mall will gradually be transformed into an outward-facing strip mall, with a community conference center planned for the former Penneys space.
The showcase among the planned new outbuildings will be a four-story structure on the current site of Nebraskaland Tire & Service. Retail and restaurant space would be on the ground floor, with market-rate apartments on the top three floors.
Other new outbuildings with various uses would be constructed along South Dewey Street and East Francis Street.
Rev intends to find places for current mall tenants as much as possible, Works said.
