Platte River Mall one step closer to $75M makeover

“He just kept riding the horse, and I think the intention was to ride the horse until it fell down and then shoot it — OK? — which really wasn’t in our best interest.”

By contrast, he added, “the current owners have two options. They could get right back on that tired horse and keep riding it and finish the plan the original owner had, or they can do this project.”

CRA members Rob Stefka and Don Lucas joined Jacobson in positively referring the mall plan to the Planning Commission. Members Tim Brouillette and Edy Patterson were absent.

The City Council Tuesday will hold a public hearing and take a first-round vote on whether to consolidate the mall’s zoning into a “planned business district,” a step the Planning Commission endorsed March 23.

If the planning panel backs the redevelopment plan, Jacobson said, the CRA will meet again to decide whether to send it to the City Council.

All three would hold public hearings before their respective upcoming votes, with the council ultimately responsible for approving TIF aid, declaring the mall complex an enhanced employment area and authorizing a 1.95% occupation tax within its 28 acres.