Platte River Mall visitors should use main or northwest entrance

Platte River Mall’s southwest entrance has been permanently closed as the shopping center’s $75 million redevelopment prepares to move into high gear.

Its regular and automatic doors have been installed in the mall’s original northwest entrance, just south of the main entrance to the former Herberger’s anchor space.

The northwest entrance has been reopened to provide temporary access to mall businesses, says Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works. The main mall entrance also remains open for now.

The northwest entrance dated to the mall’s 1972 opening but was closed up for a later expansion of Herberger’s, which closed in 2018.