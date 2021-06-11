 Skip to main content
Platte River Mall visitors should use main or northwest entrance
Platte River Mall visitors should use main or northwest entrance

Nebraska developer purchases Platte River Mall

The Platte River Mall in North Platte — known as simply “The Mall” for most of its history — is being purchased by Mike Works, the Lincoln developer confirmed Nov. 18, 2020. He plans to redevelop the property at 1000 S. Dewey St., which opened to much regional fanfare on April 12, 1972.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Platte River Mall’s southwest entrance has been permanently closed as the shopping center’s $75 million redevelopment prepares to move into high gear.

Its regular and automatic doors have been installed in the mall’s original northwest entrance, just south of the main entrance to the former Herberger’s anchor space.

The northwest entrance has been reopened to provide temporary access to mall businesses, says Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works. The main mall entrance also remains open for now.

The northwest entrance dated to the mall’s 1972 opening but was closed up for a later expansion of Herberger’s, which closed in 2018.

