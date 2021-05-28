Platte River Mall's redevelopment plan in home stretch as North Platte City Council comes up on third and final vote

Platte River Mall’s nearly $75 million redevelopment plan faces its final North Platte City Council hurdle Tuesday.
The council will vote for the third and last time on an ordinance declaring the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area” to enable collection of a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” there.
If it passes, the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday to finalize a redevelopment contract authorizing the EEA tax and tax increment financing.
Council members will convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday, half an hour before their regular 5:30 p.m. meeting, for a nonvoting “work session” to review the city’s 2019-20 audit.
Both Tuesday sessions and Wednesday’s planned CRA meeting will be held in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and livestreamed on YouTube.
Tuesday’s vote on the EEA ordinance, advanced by identical 4-3 votes May 4 and May 18, caps the gauntlet of public votes on the mall’s redevelopment plan faced by Rev Development LLC owners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez.
The pair, which bought the mall in November as North Platte Mall LLC, plan a near-total renovation of the 1972 main building, demolition of three of four outbuildings and construction of up to 11 new outbuildings.
Council members have previously consolidated the mall’s zoning, approved the project’s final plat, granted a $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan and narrowly approved the redevelopment contract itself.
The latter calls for up to $8.12 million in TIF aid and up to $7.51 million from the EEA tax to help recoup infrastructure costs.
Should the ordinance authorizing the EEA tax fail Tuesday, the redevelopment contract would have to be renegotiated, city officials have said.
During the 5 p.m. work session, Marcy Luth of the Grand Island accounting firm of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth will review the 2019-20 audit that the council officially accepted April 6.
Luth’s firm has conducted the city audits for several years, but its 2018-19 audit wasn’t reviewed at a council meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business during the regular meeting, the council will:
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to create a 450-foot-long water extension district along North Carr Avenue south of West Ninth Street.
» Consider Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointment of former Councilman Don Kurre to the Civil Service Commission and reappointment of Board of Adjustment member Paul Pedersen for a third term.