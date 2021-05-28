Platte River Mall's redevelopment plan in home stretch as North Platte City Council comes up on third and final vote

Council members have previously consolidated the mall’s zoning, approved the project’s final plat, granted a $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan and narrowly approved the redevelopment contract itself.

The latter calls for up to $8.12 million in TIF aid and up to $7.51 million from the EEA tax to help recoup infrastructure costs.

Should the ordinance authorizing the EEA tax fail Tuesday, the redevelopment contract would have to be renegotiated, city officials have said.

During the 5 p.m. work session, Marcy Luth of the Grand Island accounting firm of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth will review the 2019-20 audit that the council officially accepted April 6.

Luth’s firm has conducted the city audits for several years, but its 2018-19 audit wasn’t reviewed at a council meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business during the regular meeting, the council will:

» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to create a 450-foot-long water extension district along North Carr Avenue south of West Ninth Street.