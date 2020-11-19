 Skip to main content
Platte Valley Paddle Battle pickleball tournament postponed again
Platte Valley Paddle Battle pickleball tournament postponed again

Pickleball gaining traction in North Platte

Barb Baldridge gets set to return a shot during a pickleball match at Memorial Park in North Platte on a Wednesday night earlier this month. Roughly 50 players in the area turned out on the night for a round-robin doubles tournament on seven courts at the park for the sport that is continuing to grow in popularity.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The first Platte Valley Paddle Battle has been postponed again due to an increase in COVID-19 in the community.

“This decision is based on advice from our USA Pickleball District Ambassador, Bill Roehrs, Lincoln, and local hospital pleas from medical professionals,” organizers said in a press release from the North Platte Area Sports Commission. “This is a hard call to make but the right one.”

Organizers said they plan to reschedule the tournament “when there is a safe environment for all involved.”

The tournament was to have been Saturday at the D&N Event Center. It originally was scheduled for Oct. 3.

