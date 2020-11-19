Platte Valley Paddle Battle pickleball tournament postponed again

The first Platte Valley Paddle Battle has been postponed again due to an increase in COVID-19 in the community.

“This decision is based on advice from our USA Pickleball District Ambassador, Bill Roehrs, Lincoln, and local hospital pleas from medical professionals,” organizers said in a press release from the North Platte Area Sports Commission. “This is a hard call to make but the right one.”

Organizers said they plan to reschedule the tournament “when there is a safe environment for all involved.”

The tournament was to have been Saturday at the D&N Event Center. It originally was scheduled for Oct. 3.