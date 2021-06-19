 Skip to main content
Players, volunteers wanted for North Platte Buddy Ball
Players and volunteers are still being sought for the North Platte Buddy Ball program.

League organizer Lori Hansen said 17 players have registered for the program and the official sign-ups have been extended through Sunday. There is some wiggle room, however, before play begins next month.

“I’m not going to turn anyone away,” Hansen said. “The worst-case scenario is they might not get a shirt this year or it would be delayed getting them one.

“I would love to get to a point where our players could play against each other.”

The program gives athletes between 5 and 19 years old who have physical or mental disabilities the opportunity to play in an organized baseball or softball league.

A “buddy” assists the player in swinging a bat, rounding the bases or catching the ball. Hansen said five buddies are signed up for the league as well as one volunteer group.

The latter consists of an area business, organization or team that volunteers to either play with or against the Buddy Ball team.

There is no cost for player registration for the program that has existed in North Platte for a decade.

Games are scheduled for seven consecutive Wednesdays beginning July 7.

The games will be held at the men’s softball diamonds at Cody Park and begin at 6:30 p.m. They are scheduled to run for roughly an hour and a half.

Online forms for both players and buddies are available on the North Platte Bambino Buddy Ball page on Facebook.

Those interested in the can also contact Hansen at 308-530-6835 or email ljhansen25@gmail.com for additional information or questions.

Hansen said the program is also seeking businesses that might be interested in sponsorship to cover the cost of T-shirts and equipment.

The tee used in games broke at the end of the 2019 season, she said, and “the other equipment we are using is extremely used hand-me-downs.”

