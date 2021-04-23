 Skip to main content
Playground donors offer matching challenge for North Platte Giving Day
Playground donors offer matching challenge for North Platte Giving Day

North Platte's Community Build Playground is a third of the way to its goal

This is the most recent rendering of what the Community Build Playground will look like when completed. About a third of the funds for the $350,000 project are raised, and Emily Wurl’s goal is to raise the rest by the end of May.

 Courtesy photo

Local donors have offered to match dollar-for-dollar funds raised for the Community Build Playground through the North Platte Giving Day website from April 26 to May 5. If $14,000 can be raised, the donors will chip in another $14,000.

“Give $5 and it will turn into $10, $20 becomes a $40 donation and so on,” playground co-coordinator Emily Wurl said in a press release. “If you have considered donating to this project, the time is now to double your impact!”

To donate toward the match challenge, go to northplattegivingday.org.

