Playground donors offer matching challenge for North Platte Giving Day

Local donors have offered to match dollar-for-dollar funds raised for the Community Build Playground through the North Platte Giving Day website from April 26 to May 5. If $14,000 can be raised, the donors will chip in another $14,000.
“Give $5 and it will turn into $10, $20 becomes a $40 donation and so on,” playground co-coordinator Emily Wurl said in a press release. “If you have considered donating to this project, the time is now to double your impact!”
To donate toward the match challenge, go to northplattegivingday.org.
