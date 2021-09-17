Police chief shares his own prisoner-of-war story at North Platte Community College POW/MIA ceremony

North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson related his own prisoner-of-war experience as a Marine in Iraq in 1991 at a ceremony Friday honoring and remembering POW/MIA military personnel.
Army veteran Quinton Jackson, North Platte Community College assistant director of student leadership and diversity, organized the event that took place on Constitution Day.
“This is really a special day, Sept. 17,” Jackson said. “We’re here to recognize those who fought, served, fell and, unfortunately, are still missing.”
He said why the military fought for Americans should never be forgotten.
“The reason they fought for us was because of the Constitution,” Jackson said. “Sept. 17, 1787, our founding fathers signed the Constitution, which we live by today.”
Hudson spoke briefly about the meaning of honoring those who have been POWs and those who are missing in action and will never be found. He was stationed in Kuwait as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps when Iraq invaded in 1990.
“I spent 133 days as a POW in Baghdad, Iraq,” Hudson said. “I will tell you that during my time in Baghdad, the thing that keeps us going is knowing that the people back home still cared for you and it wasn’t in vain.”
As the military is drawn down overseas, Hudson said it is imperative to remember the sacrifice they make for Americans.
In an interview after the ceremony, Hudson shared more about his experience as a POW. He said he was assigned to the Marine Security Guard attachment to the American Embassy in Kuwait City as part of the internal diplomatic security corps.
“(Iraq) ended up putting the embassy under siege for 23 days,” Hudson said. “They surrounded the embassy.”
On Aug. 23 or 24, he said, he was taken to Baghdad along with other military personnel.
“At that time we were held ‘as guests,’” Hudson said. “As hostages, as we were referred to by President (George) Bush 41.”
Hudson said he and his fellow Americans were released on Dec. 10 and eventually brought back to the United States.
“It’s humbling,” Hudson said. “It’s an experience where every day that goes by is just another day and it’s the mental health aspect of it (that’s the most difficult).”
He said his fellow Marines and the other diplomats who were held captive supported each other.
“You’re having a bad day and it’s my job to make sure you get through,” Hudson said, “because tomorrow I’m going to have a bad day and it’s your job to get me through it. You really bond.”
Looking back, he said, the physical side is the easy stuff.
“It’s the mental health aspect of things about the uncertainty and not knowing,” Hudson said. “The mental health aspect is a lot more wearing than the physical.”
NPCC will be flying the POW/MIA flag under the American flag at its campuses.
The national anthem was sung by The Knightingales, singers within NPCC’s music department.