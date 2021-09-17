Police chief shares his own prisoner-of-war story at North Platte Community College POW/MIA ceremony

In an interview after the ceremony, Hudson shared more about his experience as a POW. He said he was assigned to the Marine Security Guard attachment to the American Embassy in Kuwait City as part of the internal diplomatic security corps.

“(Iraq) ended up putting the embassy under siege for 23 days,” Hudson said. “They surrounded the embassy.”

On Aug. 23 or 24, he said, he was taken to Baghdad along with other military personnel.

“At that time we were held ‘as guests,’” Hudson said. “As hostages, as we were referred to by President (George) Bush 41.”

Hudson said he and his fellow Americans were released on Dec. 10 and eventually brought back to the United States.

“It’s humbling,” Hudson said. “It’s an experience where every day that goes by is just another day and it’s the mental health aspect of it (that’s the most difficult).”

He said his fellow Marines and the other diplomats who were held captive supported each other.

“You’re having a bad day and it’s my job to make sure you get through,” Hudson said, “because tomorrow I’m going to have a bad day and it’s your job to get me through it. You really bond.”