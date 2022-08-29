Police investigating threat at Adams Middle School

North Platte Public Schools released a statement on Monday morning concerning a potential threat to Adams Middle School.

“NPPS takes any and all threats made to the safety of any individual or group of individuals seriously and will not tolerate any act of bullying, harm, or self-harm to go unanswered,” said Todd Rhodes, superintendent in the press release.

“At this time, the active investigation involves a potential threat made by a student,” Rhodes said. “The student in question is not at school, and the police are working with the student and family to garner additional details.”

The release said that due to the nature of this investigation, further details are not available at this time.

“Families can expect an increased presence of law enforcement officers at Adams Middle School until the investigation has been resolved,” Rhodes said.