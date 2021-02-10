Police seeking help in locating missing North Platte teen

The North Platte Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy for the second time this month.

Kane Vieyra was reported to have run away on Feb. 9 after being located earlier on that day.

Vieyra is 5-foot and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 2300 block of East Second Street.

The police department issued a media release on the morning of Feb. 9 stating that Vieyra had been located after last being seen on Feb. 4.

Those with information can contact the police department at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or 308-534-8400.

Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com or 1-800-933-TIPS.