 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seeking help in locating missing North Platte teen
0 comments
editor's pick

Police seeking help in locating missing North Platte teen

  • 0

The North Platte Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy for the second time this month.

Kane Vieyra was reported to have run away on Feb. 9 after being located earlier on that day.

Vieyra is 5-foot and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 2300 block of East Second Street.

The police department issued a media release on the morning of Feb. 9 stating that Vieyra had been located after last being seen on Feb. 4.

Those with information can contact the police department at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or 308-534-8400.

Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com or 1-800-933-TIPS.

Police seeking help in locating missing North Platte teen

Kane Vieyra

 Courtesy of the North Platte Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC's Citi Field opens as vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area
Local

More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area

National Weather Service meteorologist Darren Snively said three systems came through this past weekend. But there's still more to come: Another system is expected to bring more snow to the area between Wednesday and Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News