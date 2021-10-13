Policy group: Eastern Nebraska would benefit most from tax proposal, not North Platte

While state leaders have usually tried for an equal balance among those three, property taxes made up 37% of the $10.76 billion Nebraskans paid two years ago, Beck said.

State and local sales taxes accounted for 29% and state income taxes 28%, with the other 6% from other revenue sources, he said.

The Blueprint plan would abolish state income taxes entirely for people making up to $50,000 a year or couples making up to $100,000.

Individuals would have a single tax bracket and corporations two, with 4.99% the top tax rate for both.

Itemized income tax deductions would end under Blueprint’s plan, along with sales tax exemptions outside of those on food and most medical goods and services.

Smith told his North Platte audience last month that Nebraska needs such steps to win “a competitive battle for workforce and investments” with neighboring states.

But OpenSky’s Beck countered Wednesday that most of the tax cuts, economic benefits and population growth under the Blueprint plan “would flood to eastern Nebraska.”