Riders reenacting the original Pony Express arrived Thursday afternoon at Osgood School on East State Farm Road.

They had started out in Paxton earlier Thursday. Riders heading to the next main stop, south of Brady, took over from there. Each would ride about 2.6 miles, carrying about 1,100 letters on their portion of the journey between Sacramento, California, and St. Joseph, Missouri.

The letters were tucked inside a mail pouch fastened to a mochila, a leather spread that goes over the horse’s hindquarters and around the saddle.

While waiting for their turn to mount up and ride, Tyrel Grasz of Palisade administered the oath of employment to two new riders: Lacie Benell of Brady and Matt Weideman of North Platte.

All the riders take the oath, Grasz said, as if they were part of the original Pony Express. They promise to avoid using profane language, drinking intoxicating liquors or quarreling with other riders. They agree to be honest and faithful in their duties and conduct themselves in such a way as to earn the confidence of their employers — Russell, Majors and Waddell.

“It’s a part of history,” said Grasz, something that he enjoys being involved in. It is also a family tradition. Thursday’s ride included his grandfather Victor Grasz, of North Platte; father, Terry Grasz, of Brady, who is the Brady group’s trail captain; brother Tad Grasz, of Brady; and uncle Troy Grasz, of Crete.

Tyrel joined the Pony Express Re-Ride as soon as he was old enough. Riders are eligible in the year they turn 14. He turns 30 this year and this is his 17th ride.

The first riders departed Sacramento on June 7. The last of the more than 750 riders in the Pony Express re-enactment expect to arrive in St. Joseph Saturday evening. People can follow their progress by going online to nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/follow-the-ride .

For more information about the annual Re-Ride, becoming a rider or including a letter in next year’s Re-Ride mail pouch, go to nationalponyexpress.org.