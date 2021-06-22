 Skip to main content
Pony Express re-ride due to stop in North Platte Thursday
After a year off due to COVID-19, the national Pony Express Re-Ride will return to North Platte with a Thursday afternoon stop at Osgood Elementary School, 495 W. State Farm Road.

The event’s eastbound rider is scheduled to arrive about 3:45 p.m., though the actual time may vary significantly. Visit nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/follow-the-ride to monitor riders’ progress.

The National Pony Express Association’s regular re-ride essentially follows the classic 1,800-mile-plus route followed in 1860 and 1861 between Sacramento, California, and St. Joseph, Missouri.

The Re-Ride goes east from Sacramento in odd-numbered years and west from St. Joseph in even-numbered ones, according to the organization’s website.

Riders are expected to enter The Telegraph’s coverage area at 6 a.m. MT Thursday at Big Springs.

Other stops in the region are scheduled Thursday near Ogallala, Paxton and Brady; Midway Station/96 Ranch near Gothenburg; and in Cozad City Park.

