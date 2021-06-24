Pony Express Re-Ride gallops into North Platte

Good thing the National Pony Express Association had one year left to mark the 160th anniversary of the reason it exists.
Western Nebraska horsemen and horsewomen provided the incoming and outgoing riders who handed off the 2021 Pony Express Re-Ride’s telltale mail pouch Thursday afternoon at Osgood Elementary School in North Platte.
Thanks to COVID-19, the association’s regular re-enactment missed its first chance in 2020 to celebrate its latest “zero” anniversary.
The original Pony Express operated from April 3, 1860, to Oct. 26, 1861, reputedly employing a teenaged rider named William F. Cody — not yet “Buffalo Bill” — and delivering news of the Civil War’s outbreak to the West Coast before the Overland Telegraph sank it.
“It is so good to be back doing the ride and seeing the people and just promoting our history,” said National Pony Express Association President Melva Sanner of Blue Rapids, Kansas.
The 2021 Re-Ride’s schedule matches the 11-day calendar run of this year’s Nebraskaland Days. Launched June 16 from Sacramento, California, the mail pouch will arrive Saturday in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Riders carry the pouch eastbound in odd-numbered years and westbound in even-numbered ones. The association stuck with that schedule despite last year’s cancellation, Sanner said.
The re-enactors don’t try to match the breakneck pace of the original riders, though the incoming group galloped the last few hundred yards from North Platte Community College’s South Campus to Osgood School.
Their trail captain, Angie Blogdon of North Platte, said her 14 riders enjoyed “perfect weather” after taking over south of Paxton in Keith County.
“We just kind of didn’t push it” until the end, “but we didn’t lag behind,” she said.
Her posse included veteran Pony Express re-enactor Bob Majors of North Platte — who just happens to be a distant relative of Pony Express co-founder Alexander Majors.
“I feel like it’s heritage,” said Bob Majors, 74, who first rode in a Pony Express re-enactment at age 12 just before its 1960 centennial.
His 19th-century ancestor teamed with William Hepburn Russell and William B. Waddell to form the Russell, Majors & Waddell freighting outfit that dominated its field along the pioneer trails in the 1850s.
The trio started the cross-country equine relay in the hopes of securing the federal government’s overland mail contract by offering 10-day service from St. Joseph to Sacramento. The effort drove them bankrupt.
Some historians dispute whether Cody, who did drive stagecoaches for the firm, actually rode for the Pony Express in central Wyoming. But North Platte’s most famous resident helped ensure the Pony Express wouldn’t be forgotten by making its high-speed mail exchange the opening act in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West.
After Blogdon and her riders pulled up, Tyrel Grasz, 27, of Hayes Center swung the mail pouch onto his horse, Mister — who was clearly primed for a fast departure.
The Brady native said he became his family’s third-generation Pony Express re-enactor at age 14 in 2008.
“It is pretty awesome to be part of the history,” he said while waiting for Blogdon’s group. “I enjoy telling people about it, too, when they haven’t heard about the history. I tell them about it, and they say, ‘Oh, that’s so cool.’”
Grandfather Vic Grasz, who started the family’s Re-Ride tradition in 1980, doesn’t ride it anymore. Tyrel’s father, Terry, uncles Travis and Troy and brother Tad followed after he and Mister galloped off on State Farm Road.
Each rider takes the pouch a couple of miles before handing it to another, Tyrel Grasz said.
When asked about losing the 2020 ride to the pandemic, Thursday’s re-enactors agreed with Blogdon’s husband, Brian: “It just sucked.”
“I missed not going across last year,” added Sanner, who has ridden in or driven support vehicles on the national re-enactments since 1982.
Her husband, David — himself a past National Pony Express Association president — will be trail captain Saturday from near Horton, Kansas, to the Missouri line near St. Joseph.