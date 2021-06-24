Pony Express Re-Ride gallops into North Platte

After Blogdon and her riders pulled up, Tyrel Grasz, 27, of Hayes Center swung the mail pouch onto his horse, Mister — who was clearly primed for a fast departure.

The Brady native said he became his family’s third-generation Pony Express re-enactor at age 14 in 2008.

“It is pretty awesome to be part of the history,” he said while waiting for Blogdon’s group. “I enjoy telling people about it, too, when they haven’t heard about the history. I tell them about it, and they say, ‘Oh, that’s so cool.’”

Grandfather Vic Grasz, who started the family’s Re-Ride tradition in 1980, doesn’t ride it anymore. Tyrel’s father, Terry, uncles Travis and Troy and brother Tad followed after he and Mister galloped off on State Farm Road.

Each rider takes the pouch a couple of miles before handing it to another, Tyrel Grasz said.

When asked about losing the 2020 ride to the pandemic, Thursday’s re-enactors agreed with Blogdon’s husband, Brian: “It just sucked.”

“I missed not going across last year,” added Sanner, who has ridden in or driven support vehicles on the national re-enactments since 1982.

Her husband, David — himself a past National Pony Express Association president — will be trail captain Saturday from near Horton, Kansas, to the Missouri line near St. Joseph.

