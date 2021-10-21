Pork supper, auction Sunday to benefit North Platte man and his family

A pulled pork sandwich supper, silent auction, live auction and bake sale will benefit a local man on Sunday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

The date was incorrect in Thursday’s Telegraph.

Jon Castillo is a single father with end-stage renal failure who “has dedicated endless hours volunteering as a softball coach, giving to his community, and donating his time, efforts and resources to countless others in their times of great need,” according to a press release.

The sandwich meal will begin at 4 p.m. for a freewill donation. The silent auction will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with the live auction beginning at 6 p.m.

To donate an item, contact Scotty White at 308-520-5276. To donate baked goods, contact Lisa Girard at 308-660-2251.

For those who cannot make the event but wish to donate, an account has been set up at the Union Pacific Credit Union, 420 W. Rodeo Road, under Jon Castillo.