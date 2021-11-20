Prairie Arts Center gets into the Christmas spirit with Festival of Trees

The Grinch stole the show at the Festival of Trees.

A five-foot Christmas tree that was decorated in the theme of the popular Dr. Seuss book led the way with 48 bids during the Prairie Arts Center event that ended on Saturday night.

The top bid was $530.

The Grinch tree — which had the character’s furry green arm coming out of the top with a Christmas star in its grasp — was one of 40 items that ranged from various-sized trees, wreaths, centerpieces and smaller items that were open for online bids during the past week.

The trees and other items were decorated and designed by area businesses, organizations or individuals.

The items were displayed on the second floor of the Arts Center throughout the week. Photos were also posted on the organization’s website for the bidding process that ended Saturday night when the winners were announced.

An appearance by Santa Claus in the afternoon completed the holiday-themed Saturday at the PAC.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PAC brought back online bidding after introducing it last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. A live auction had been the staple of the Festival of Trees for 15 years.