Prairie Arts Center gets into the Christmas spirit with Festival of Trees

The Grinch stole the show at the Festival of Trees.
A five-foot Christmas tree that was decorated in the theme of the popular Dr. Seuss book led the way with 48 bids during the Prairie Arts Center event that ended on Saturday night.
The top bid was $530.
The Grinch tree — which had the character’s furry green arm coming out of the top with a Christmas star in its grasp — was one of 40 items that ranged from various-sized trees, wreaths, centerpieces and smaller items that were open for online bids during the past week.
The trees and other items were decorated and designed by area businesses, organizations or individuals.
The items were displayed on the second floor of the Arts Center throughout the week. Photos were also posted on the organization’s website for the bidding process that ended Saturday night when the winners were announced.
An appearance by Santa Claus in the afternoon completed the holiday-themed Saturday at the PAC.
The PAC brought back online bidding after introducing it last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. A live auction had been the staple of the Festival of Trees for 15 years.
“(The online bidding) did work out really well (last year),” said Holly Carlini, the Prairie Arts Center executive director and also the Grinch tree creator. “People liked to be able to access the bidding from home.”
A 6½-foot tree, decorated by The Flower Market in the theme of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was another popular item.
The ornaments included those that featured squirrels or had references to Uncle Eddie’s RV. The tree, which also came along with an inflatable Clark Griswold decoration, attracted 28 bids with the winning one set at $335.
Another tree, designed by Keith & Holly Howell had a top bid of $265 from the 32 the item received.
Every ornament and decorative piece on the tree was handmade from a stained-glass topper to fused-glassed items.
In addition, a 33-inch silver and gold wreath that had a tin Christmas tree placed in the center attracted 22 bids with the winning one also at $265. The event, which is one of the Art Center’s annual fundraisers, attracted around 600 bids and brought in just more than $4,900 overall. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lincoln County CASA.
“We’ve been as high as $8,000 or $9,000 in some years,” Carlini said. “This year is a little different because we don’t have as many big items (for bid). One year we had trees that were selling for over $1,000 so you just never know (the response).”