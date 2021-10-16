 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie Arts Center prepares for Dia de los Muertos
0 comments
featured top story

Prairie Arts Center prepares for Dia de los Muertos

{{featured_button_text}}
Prairie Arts Center prepares for Dia de los Muertos

Renessa Vieyra, left, and Kylee Simants draw on a black canvas frame on Saturday that will have the photo of a loved one who has died placed on it. The frame will then be placed in honor on an altar at the Dia de los Muertos event at the Prairie Arts Center on Nov. 1 and 2.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prairie Arts Center hosted a preparation day for Dia de los Muertos on Saturday.

Participants made decorations to place at an altar in honor of loved ones who have died for the Mexican celebration on Nov. 1 and 2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News