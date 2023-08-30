The city of North Platte is planning a 150th birthday celebration in September and asked the Prairie Arts Center to host an art show.

Holly Carlini, executive director, said the Tale of Two Rivers show will be on display throughout the month of September, but the deadline for entries is Tuesday.

“We are asking people in the community to bring in old photos, create new paintings,” Carlini said, “or it could be artifacts that encompass what the city’s been about over the last 150 years.”

People have begun bringing in photos and Carlini said she is hoping for some other artwork as well.

“We’ve had Western Nebraska Bank bring in a photo from the 1930s of the very first roundup rodeo,” Carlini said. “If we get enough pieces in, we’ll select the top 10 and they will be displayed at City Hall for the celebration.”

Carlini asked that entries be brought to the PAC during business hours. There is a $5 entry fee. For more information, contact the Prairie Arts Center at 308-534-5121.